American Tower (AMT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Tower (NYSE: AMT):

3/18/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09).

3/11/2022 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $311.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $294.00 to $279.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $288.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $311.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $325.00.

2/24/2022 – American Tower was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/26/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $274.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $288.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $241.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

