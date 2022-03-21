American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in American Well by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 514,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Well by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 624,542 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $20,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 152,635 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.96 on Monday. American Well has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. American Well’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

