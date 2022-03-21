American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 6.1%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.72. 33,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,344,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,103 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

