Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $85,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.74. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

