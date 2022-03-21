Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.81

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.