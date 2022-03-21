Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,447 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

