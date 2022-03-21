Amplitude Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 28th (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude’s (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 28th. Amplitude had issued 35,398,389 shares in its public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,238,943,615 based on an initial share price of $35.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.