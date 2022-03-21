Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $23.46. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 4,985 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.