AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) to Raise $60 Million in IPO

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) expects to raise $60 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. has a market-cap of $272.1 million.

Cowen, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Oppenheimer & Co. was co-manager.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. Our initial product candidate is epetraborole, a once-daily oral treatment for patients with chronic non-tuberculous mycobacterial, or NTM, lung disease. Epetraborole has broad spectrum antimycobacterial activity through inhibition of an essential and universal step in bacterial protein synthesis. Its novel mechanism of action is enabled by boron chemistry, our core technology approach. There are an estimated 200,000 patients with NTM lung disease in the United States; however, many remain underdiagnosed due to lack of clinical suspicion, nonspecific respiratory symptoms, and underlying lung diseases that are frequent in patients with this infection. We intend to conduct trials and pursue marketing authorizations with epetraborole in additional geographies outside of the United States and Europe, with an initial focus in Japan. We estimate that there are approximately 20,000 patients with NTM lung disease and approximately 5,600 patients with treatment-refractory MAC lung disease in Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain). We estimate that there are approximately 220,000 patients with NTM lung disease and approximately 21,000 patients with treatment-refractory MAC lung disease in Japan. We plan to conduct a Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex, or MAC, lung disease, which is the most common type of NTM lung disease. Interim data from our completed Phase 1b dose-ranging study of epetraborole administered orally for 28 days in healthy volunteers in Australia and data from our two nonclinical chronic toxicology studies (six-month rats and nine-month non-human primates) have informed our selection of a 500 mg once-daily dose for our Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial in treatment-refractory MAC lung disease patients. We believe our Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial design, which is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, has the potential to be sufficient for regulatory approval in the United States. We recently received clearance of our Investigational New Drug, or IND, application by the FDA to begin our Phase 1 renal impairment study, for which enrollment commenced in February 2022, and plan to initiate patient enrollment in our Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial in the first half of 2022, with topline results for the Phase 2 part of the trial anticipated in the middle of 2023 and for the Phase 3 part of the trial anticipated in the middle of 2024, pending any sample size adjustments that may be required to the Phase 3 portion based on treatment effects of epetraborole-containing regimens that may be observed in the Phase 2 portion of the trial, if any. We also recently received Fast Track designation by the FDA to investigate epetraborole for treatment-refractory MAC lung disease. Epetraborole has also recently been designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, or QIDP, for treatment-refractory MAC lung disease by the FDA and received FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of infections caused by NTM. *Note: Net loss is for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. “.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 22 employees. The company is located at 1800 El Camino Real, Suite D, Menlo Park, California 94027 and can be reached via phone at (650) 331-9090 or on the web at http://www.an2therapeutics.com/.

