Analysts Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AATGet Rating) will report sales of $97.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.24 million. American Assets Trust reported sales of $83.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $395.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.25 million to $404.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.32 million, with estimates ranging from $401.57 million to $419.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $107,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,741 shares of company stock worth $2,547,269. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

