Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.