Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.