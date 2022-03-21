Analysts Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000.

Shares of NABL opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

