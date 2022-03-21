Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NSA stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.