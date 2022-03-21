Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) will post $69.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,975,000 after buying an additional 102,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,097,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 231,100 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BY opened at $26.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

