Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

CYBR stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $158.83. 484,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.