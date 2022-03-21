Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $42.24. 658,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.