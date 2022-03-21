Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.41). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $86,801,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $12,232,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.