Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to report $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $3,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE opened at $79.89 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

