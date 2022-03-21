Analysts Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,792. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

