Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $39.90 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $39.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $140.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $163.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.49 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $176.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

