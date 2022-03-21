Analysts Expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REE Automotive.

REE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

