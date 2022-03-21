Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. SPX reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SPX by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SPX by 76.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,132. SPX has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

