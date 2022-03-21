Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce $16.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.85 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $81.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $897.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $937.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

