Analysts Expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $304.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.10 million and the highest is $304.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

