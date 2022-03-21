Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

WELL opened at $92.17 on Monday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $19,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.