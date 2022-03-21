Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

AVDL stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

