Analysts Issue Forecasts for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 663,633 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,741,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

