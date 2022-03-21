Analysts Offer Predictions for Nkarta, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.88) for the year.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $12.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $396.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nkarta by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.