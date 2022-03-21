Analysts Offer Predictions for Nkarta, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.88) for the year.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $12.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $396.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nkarta by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.