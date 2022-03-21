Analysts Offer Predictions for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

SFT stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

