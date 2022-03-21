Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 21st (1COV, ALO, ASC, BBVA, BMW, BOSS, COP, DHER, ENGI, ENI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 21st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($82.42) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($40.66) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alstom (EPA:ALO)

was given a €38.00 ($41.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.25 ($6.87) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €7.40 ($8.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €112.00 ($123.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €55.00 ($60.44) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €75.00 ($82.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €75.00 ($82.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €19.00 ($20.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.50 ($20.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($82.42) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £149 ($193.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €48.70 ($53.52) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €50.00 ($54.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.35 ($2.58) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €71.00 ($78.02) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €695.00 ($763.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €795.00 ($873.63) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €335.00 ($368.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($895.60) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($824.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its target price lowered by Aegis from $9.00 to $7.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($81.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €210.00 ($230.77) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €191.00 ($209.89) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €64.00 ($70.33) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.80 ($4.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €32.00 ($35.16) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($159.34) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €128.00 ($140.66) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €139.00 ($152.75) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €45.00 ($49.45) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($31.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €15.00 ($16.48) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €60.00 ($65.93) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €169.00 ($185.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €87.00 ($95.60) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.