Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: ARESF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.