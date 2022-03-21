Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: ARESF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/9/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.50.
- 3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50.
- 3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.51.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.
