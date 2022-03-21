Analysts Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

CBAY stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.