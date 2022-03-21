Analyzing Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.17 $19.33 million $0.32 15.59 Greenlight Capital Re $588.55 million 0.41 $17.58 million $0.50 14.20

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlight Capital Re. Greenlight Capital Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trean Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.50%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 7.69% 5.28% 1.57% Greenlight Capital Re 2.99% 3.77% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Greenlight Capital Re on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Greenlight Capital Re (Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

