Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anaplan stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,342 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,287,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

