Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00006300 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $688.17 million and approximately $45.58 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,068,745 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

