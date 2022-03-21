Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $47.51. Approximately 6,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,777. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

