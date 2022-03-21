Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.05

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 3903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$527.84 million and a PE ratio of -97.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

