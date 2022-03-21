API3 (API3) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.78 Million

API3 (API3) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00011962 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $181.71 million and $56.78 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00036617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00108541 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

