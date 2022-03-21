Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 94,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $947,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

