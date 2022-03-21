Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,964,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 491,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,317,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 195,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 68,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.98 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

