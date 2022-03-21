Applied Materials, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

