Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe Sells 1,834 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $68,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $68,688.61.

On Thursday, January 20th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $63,091.20.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $52,463.88.

NYSE:APR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 364,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Apria ( NYSE:APR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 64.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on APR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

