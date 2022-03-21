Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $477,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,475 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
