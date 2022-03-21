APYSwap Market Cap Hits $972,526.99 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $972,526.99 and $83,567.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.42 or 0.07091307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.76 or 0.99762397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041030 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.