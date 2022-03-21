Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (OTCMKTS:ARCK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (OTCMKTS:ARCK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCK. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

