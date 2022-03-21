ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as C$16.52 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 3188478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperfrom” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.