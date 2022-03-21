Archaea Energy Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

