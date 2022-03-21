Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.85. Archrock shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 5,269 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archrock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 3,544.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.