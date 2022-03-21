Argonaut Gold (AR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE: AR) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2022 – Argonaut Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.25.

3/4/2022 – Argonaut Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Argonaut Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$3.25.

3/3/2022 – Argonaut Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$3.65 to C$3.25.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$2.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$841.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.77.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

