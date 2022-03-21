Argus Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $95.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Argus from $68.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

AA stock traded up $5.74 on Monday, hitting $88.18. 53,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518,609. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

